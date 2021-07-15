Exploration At Beaton's River

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Goldfields Limited(formerly Graphite Energy Corp.) (the "Company") (CSE:AUGF) (OTC:GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to report assays results confirming the presence of gold mineralization within surface samples taken at the Beatons River Project, Pilbara, Western Australia. A reconnaissance and mapping program is ongoing at the project, with select sampling of areas deemed to be of interest.

Three small hand samples were taken from conglomerate located approximately 3 kilometers east of the Beaton's Creek gold resource currently being developed by Novo Resources. One sample returned 0.20 grams per tonne gold and another 0.02 grams per tonne gold. These results are considered anomalous for gold and indicate the potential for gold mineralization within the conglomerate formation. The rugged location was accessed on foot by the geological team. Samples were taken under the supervision of Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a director of the Company. The three samples were taken using best industry practices, with security insured to the laboratory. ICP Assay work was completed at Australian Laboratory Services PTY (ALS) of Brisbane, Australia, an ISO Certified laboratory. The geological team are currently further evaluating 40 target areas identified from a satellite imagery program completed by Perry Remote Sensing LLC of Denver, Colorado.

The next step in evaluating the area identified as gold anomalous will involve a larger bulk sample of the conglomerate outcrop. Helicopter or tracked vehicle support may be employed to obtain large bulk samples of the areas of interest. As the program is ongoing, other areas of interest may also be identified.

About Australian Goldfields

AUGF has an extensive land package located in the historic Pilbara Mining District of Western Australia. The package is comprised of five separate claim groups including the 335 square kilometer Beaton's River Project.

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release. Challenges associated with the company's exploration program are set out on page 14 of the Form 2A under the heading "Challenges associated with the Issuer's Exploration Program".

