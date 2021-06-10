Explora BioLabs Acquires Cambridge Vivarium Service Provider Novalex

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora BioLabs , a national provider of preclinical vivarium space, vivarium management services, and contract research services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Novalex Biotech Resources, LLC, a vivarium service provider based here.

The acquisition expands Explora BioLabs' OnSite vivarium management services to the Boston-area biotechnology market.

"Explora BioLabs was attracted to Novalex's strong alignment of values, client relationships, and standards of client support—principles that Explora shares," said Sandy Paige, CEO of Explora BioLabs. "The Novalex team has a passion for customer service and understanding of Boston biotech, making them a welcome addition to our Explora team."

"We've built strong relationships with our clients over the years. They will be well cared-for by Explora," said Jason Saraceni, founder and president of Novalex. "I'm confident that Explora's expanded vivarium and contract research services will help our clients and the Novalex team realize their potential, and I look forward to joining the talented Explora team."

New Benefits to CustomerFollowing the acquisition, existing Novalex clients and new customers alike will have access to Explora's comprehensive suite of vivarium management, husbandry, regulatory, and technician support services. From increased staffing and service flexibility to access to local contract research services and preferred partner network pricing, researchers operating under Explora's care will experience greater capital and operational efficiencies as they remain focused on their scientific research.

Supercharging Boston Biotech ResearchExplora has accelerated the introduction of its comprehensive Vivarium-as-a-Service model to the Boston market with the acquisition of Novalex and the opening of its new, state-of-the-art vivarium facility and contract research service in Watertown. Explora remains committed to empowering both local and national biotech researchers, enabling them to focus on their research instead of vivarium management. Explora's vivaria management services are capital efficient and deliver the flexibility of expanding or contracting research activity without disruption. Explora's Watertown contract research services support researchers in meeting their scientific milestones with options ranging from à-la-carte technical services to complete study execution.

"Whenever we have the opportunity to join other great teams of in vivo services, we'll jump at the chance," said Paige. " Jason Saraceni founded Novalex on the same premise that Dr. Richard Lin founded Explora: biotechs should be empowered to focus on the promise of their science, not worrying about cage changes and ordering supplies. Service partners like Explora can empower them by delivering the non-core operations biotechs need with greater flexibility, speed, and capital efficiency."

About Novalex Biotech Resources, LLCNovalex Biotech Resources, LLC, based in Cambridge, Mass., provides comprehensive, cost-effective, and customizable vivarium services and support packages for pharmaceutical companies to support their research efforts. The Novalex service model can be adapted to any company with in vivo experiments.

About Explora BioLabsFor nearly two decades, Explora BioLabs has provided industry-leading vivarium and contract research services to companies ranging from early-stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora's Ph.D.-backed suite of Vivarium-as-a-Service ™ solutions provides the vivarium-related resources that biotechnology organizations need to begin in vivo studies in as little as two weeks. Whether operating out of their own vivarium or utilizing Explora's growing network of nationwide facilities, clients have access to Explora's experienced vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and caging equipment, supply chain management, regulatory compliance, and veterinary oversight. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora offers preclinical contract research staff and services to support the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology, metabolic diseases, pharmacokinetics, non-GLP toxicology, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas. For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com .

