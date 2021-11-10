Experts Weigh In On Bone And Joint Health

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of adults suffer from bone and joint pain every year. Both bones and joints need the right care and nutrition in order to function properly, and it can be challenging to maintain good bone and joint health through diet alone. Luckily, some bone and joint pain can be alleviated and movement can be regained through proper treatment.

Cassy Price, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health , recently sat down with four experts to share advice on improving bone and joint health.

In Episode 75: Bone Up on OA, Dr. Lev Kalika, NYDN Rehab clinical director, joins the podcast to discuss osteoarthritis and the ways he has been working to treat it using non-invasive regenerative technology. Through his work, Dr. Kalika has revolutionized rehabilitation and sports medicine.

"Within the last decade, with a lot of advances in molecular bioscience, we now understand that the osteoarthritis is a multifactorial disease that doesn't only involve the cartilage but actually involves multiple tissues…Inflammation has a major component that we now understand…the pain is not driven by the cartilage but really driven by multiple and very intricate systems and cascades of events that occur during the inflammatory stage."

Episode 76: Reaching Your Maximus with Bobby Maximus, a former UFC Fighter, a BJJ World champion, creator of Maximus Gym, and director of Project Maximus, joins the podcast to discuss optimizing nutrition and supplements, both during workouts and in recovery, in order to best protect the bones and joints.

"There are so many studies that talk about bone density and joint health being improved from lifting. It doesn't even need to be super heavy. It doesn't need to be super complicated. Just even doing weighted carriers like weighted farmers carry, and for people who don't know what that is, you take two dumbbells and carry them. It is pretty simple. That can start to strengthen up your connective tissue. That can start to give you more bone density."

When it comes to bones, nutrition is vital but can be tricky to manage. Carrie Bonfitto is a board-certified nutrition consultant, cooking instructor, and speaker, who joins the podcast in Episode 77: Eat Your Way to Strong Bones, to explain how different foods should be incorporated into our diet for ideal bone development and maintenance.

"If you are vegan...we are finding that people who have hip fractures are also deficient in B vitamins that we can only get from animal sources. So, we want to make sure that they are supplementing with B12. It is probably beneficial to add a good Iron supplement as well, because Iron is one the minerals that helps us produce collagen. Vitamin C also helps us to produce collagen, so those are important supplements for bone and joint health."

With all the advancements in preventative medicine, older adults can enjoy an optimized quality of life throughout retirement, including solutions to manage bone and joint health. Amy Cameron O'Rourke is an elder care specialist in the US, a professional care manager and author. Amy joins the podcast in Episode 78: Steps to Aging Gracefully, to share ways to help elderly loved ones manage their health and be more comfortable.

"...Make sure to follow the physicians' guidelines to maintain current bone density or do the programs that they are recommending, like using physical therapy and helping with physical therapy programs, to maintain or increase bone density..."

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

