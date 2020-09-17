Experts From Dotdash, A360 Media & More Join PowerInbox For Future Of Publishing Roundtable Series

Tune into Free Virtual Series to Hear How Industry Leaders are Tackling Challenges, Managing Chaos & Shaping the Future of Digital Publishing in the Post COVID, Post Cookies, Post Consumer (r)Evolution Era

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for publishers, today announced it will host a series of virtual roundtable events featuring the leading experts shaping the digital publishing industry in 2021 and beyond.

PowerInbox CEO Jeff Kupietzky will moderate the discussions as part of the series, "Managing Chaos: Post COVID, Post Cookies, Post Consumer (r)Evolution," in which leaders from America's top publishers will address some of the biggest challenges facing the industry and how they're adapting to the new normal. The series kicks off September 23 and runs monthly afterwards on October 21 and November 18.

Guests confirmed for the Sept. 23 event include:

Eli Lippman , GM, Celebrity Entertainment Group at A360 Media, publisher of leading household titles like Us Weekly, Men's Journal, In Touch and OK!.

, GM, Celebrity Entertainment Group at A360 Media, publisher of leading household titles like Us Weekly, Men's Journal, In Touch and OK!. Jonathan Penn , SVP Revenue at Livingly Media, which champions women's causes and content with passion and inspirational stories across six brands, reaching 20 million monthly readers.

, SVP Revenue at Livingly Media, which champions women's causes and content with passion and inspirational stories across six brands, reaching 20 million monthly readers. Ethan Ross , SVP and Global Head of Sales at theScore, known as the home for hardcore sports fans dedicated to delivering mobile-first sports experiences and is the 2nd largest sports app in North America .

, SVP and Global Head of Sales at theScore, known as the home for hardcore sports fans dedicated to delivering mobile-first sports experiences and is the 2nd largest sports app in . Ron Petty , Global Director of Programmatic & AdTech Development at Minute Media, a digital-first media company with a global footprint and technology that powers best-in-class content and advertising.

, Global Director of Programmatic & AdTech Development at Minute Media, a digital-first media company with a global footprint and technology that powers best-in-class content and advertising. Richard Russey , VP & Publisher at Inc. Media, the leading content provider for fast growth companies, delivers real solutions for today's innovative business builders.

"Between COVID, cookies going away and the incredible evolution in consumer behavior we're seeing right now, publishers are having to completely re-evaluate how to engage existing users and grow their audience in the future," Kupietzky said. "In this series, we'll dig into the challenges we're facing with folks on the frontlines to uncover how brand loyalty, trust and choosing the right channels can help digital publishers navigate the radical shift that's impacting the industry."

Recent data from PowerInbox shows that one of the biggest obstacles publishers face is delivering on consumers' expectations for personalization while mitigating privacy concerns. Thanks in large part to misuse and data breaches among social media platforms, nearly two-thirds of online users say they're concerned with how companies use their data. But at the same time, they also want the personalized experience that's only possible by collecting their data. That puts publishers in a tight spot, especially when social channels essentially hoard all the user data, making it impossible for publishers to personalize content for the referral traffic they get from Facebook and others.

"We've found that an owned-channel strategy—where we engage users over channels we can control, like email and push notifications—is much more effective for personalizing content and giving our subscribers the customized experience they expect," said A360 Media's Lippman. "As publishers, we have to find ways to lower our dependence on third-parties and own our own audience relationships. Direct channels like email and push are one way to do that."

As part of the roundtable series, Lippman and other panelists will share strategies they've found to be successful for adapting to the "new normal" that's changed everything about how we live, work and consume media.

To maintain a lively, focused discussion, attendance for each event is limited to just 30 participants. To secure your seat for this exclusive event, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hkmyDsY0SE6dtBSdhm8xEQ.

