Experienced Healthcare Revenue Cycle Strategist, Josh Yelen, Joins FrontRunnerHC Leadership Team

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading SaaS technology provider that helps healthcare facilities and labs maximize their reimbursements by providing accurate patient information instantaneously, announced that Josh Yelen joined its team as VP of Revenue Cycle Strategy & Divisional GM of Strategic Initiatives. Among Yelen's charges is to create new channels for FrontRunnerHC's software solutions that will help more organizations increase their revenue while reducing costs, optimizing staff productivity, and enhancing the patients' billing experience.

"I've personally experienced how FrontRunnerHC's platform helps providers accelerate cash flow & improve revenue cycle."

John (JD) Donnelly, FrontRunnerHC CEO, stated, "Josh understands better than most that by having accurate patient demographic, insurance, and financial data up front, healthcare organizations are better positioned to maximize cash to fund their current operations and fuel their future growth." Donnelly noted that Yelen's 20+ years' experience in the industry gives him the critical insight and decision-making capabilities that will propel both FrontRunnerHC's and its healthcare clients' businesses forward. "We are thrilled to have such a knowledgeable leader join our team. His expertise and entrepreneurial spirit will translate into growth for both FrontRunnerHC and our clients," he added.

Yelen stated, "I've personally experienced how FrontRunnerHC's platform helps labs and providers accelerate cash flow and improve their revenue cycle so they can focus on patient care, and I'm excited to join JD and the team." He added, "While FrontRunnerHC has been incredibly successful over the years, I think we're just getting started."

Prior to joining FrontRunnerHC, Yelen served as the VP for Revenue Cycle Strategy and Growth at Vachette Pathology, an affiliate company of Lighthouse Lab Services, where he oversaw business development and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) strategy for their clients and managed the day-to-day RCM for select laboratories. His other healthcare experience includes running the labs at the University of Miami where he also oversaw the lab's revenue cycle, co-founding a small lab diagnostics company and a biotech company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, and holding management roles at SaaS provider HC1 and Tenet Healthcare.

Yelen, a Chartered Public and Financial Accountant, holds an MBA with a specialization in Healthcare Administration from The University of Miami Business School in Miami, FL and a Master's in Accounting from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in public management from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN and is Six Sigma and Lean Management Certified.

About FrontRunnerHC( www.FrontRunnerHC.com)

FrontRunnerHC is a leading SaaS solutions provider at the forefront in providing ground-breaking technologies to meet the dynamic healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) requirements. FrontRunnerHC helps healthcare organizations ensure accurate, efficient, and cost-effective reimbursement for the services they perform by providing the patient demographic, insurance, and financial information needed to accelerate claims payments. FrontRunnerHC leverages their proprietary network connections with access to 2000+ regulated data sources to find, verify, and fix patient information upfront (with their LabXchange solution), or if preferred at the backend of the client's process. The company is proud to help clients improve their financial performance, staff productivity, and billing experience for patients and referring physicians. FrontRunnerHC has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their list of "America's fastest-growing private companies" for three years in a row.

CONTACT: John Donnelly 508-746-5500 information@frhc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experienced-healthcare-revenue-cycle-strategist-josh-yelen-joins-frontrunnerhc-leadership-team-301389021.html

SOURCE FrontRunnerHC