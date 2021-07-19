Experience The Uncompromising Zeus All-Electric Work Truck Chassis At FDIC This August

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc (Zeus) is excited to be a part of the Marion Body Works booth at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), taking place in Indianapolis August 2-7, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc (Zeus) is excited to be a part of the Marion Body Works booth at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), taking place in Indianapolis August 2-7, 2021. We will have one of our trucks on-site at the booth and members of our team will be there to answer questions and discuss the growth of fleet electrification.

"At Zeus, we are all about the evolution of the specialty vehicle market to full electric vehicles. The new Zeus truck designed for the fire and emergency market is a great example of bringing the future home today," said Robert Grinstead, Founder and Zeus CTO. "Our technology allows us to have an industry-leading suspension travel, 16" ground clearance and all wheel drive, making the Zeus chassis an ideal option for fighting wildfires to off-road emergency use."

"As a startup, partnering with reputable OEM's is the lifeblood of Zeus. We value these relationships with key supplier partners like Marion that provide multiple components to enable the Zeus EV transformation of the vocational truck market," said Wayne Kugel, Zeus CEO.

"We believe the Zeus Electric Chassis platform will revolutionize the work truck industry and we are pleased to welcome them to our booth at FDIC...," said Curt Ignacio, Marion President and CEO.

Marion Body Works provides the cab structure for our Zeus Electric Chassis. Fire & Rescue applications are a strong market for the Zeus Power Platform TM, and many departments are already looking into transitioning fleets to electric.

Come see us in Indy!

FDIC International, 2021 August 2-7, 2021 Indianapolis, Indiana Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at www.zeuselectricchassis.com.

About FDIC:FDIC International offers 35,000+ Fire & Rescue professionals from 65+ countries around the world, quality world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, H.O.T. evolutions and the most innovative products and services available to the industry displayed by over 800 exhibiting companies. The FDIC Experience is more than your traditional trade show it's about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships and recharging your passion for the industry. Simply, there is no other event like FDIC International and to experience it, you'll simply have to attend. Learn more at www.fdic.com.

About Marion Body Works:Marion Body Works manufactures Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Commercial Truck Bodies, Aluminum Custom Cabs, Custom Engineered Vehicles, and Defense Products for customers across the country. Marion has been privately owned, family operated, and continuously operated in Marion since they were founded in 1905. Marion specializes in all aluminum products, with more experience in this area than any other U.S. manufacturer. The company's capabilities include aluminum and steel fabrication, welding, plumbing, foam insulation, hydraulics, electrical and electronic controls, and painting. Learn more at www.marionbody.com.

