Experience Quintessential Autumn At Portland Japanese Garden

PORTLAND, Ore, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Japanese Garden has been proclaimed the most beautiful and authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan. The urban oasis is most commonly known for its serenity-inducing shades of green. But autumn is a special time of year when the Garden is transformed into a stunning display of color.

Portland Japanese Garden is frequently listed as a top place for seeing colors by the likes of Thrillist, Forbes, and Travel Oregon. But what is it about fall that makes it so special?

The Famous Tree: From National Geographic to local photography shows, there's one Japanese Maple inside the garden that is said to be the most photographed tree in America.

: From National Geographic to local photography shows, there's one Japanese Maple inside the garden that is said to be the most photographed tree in America. Repeat Visits are Rewarded: Portland Japanese Garden's hilly topography means each tree in the garden has its own "moment in the sun" and progresses towards autumn splendor on its own timeline. So literally and philosophically, you won't get the same view twice throughout the month of October.

Take Your Time: The Garden's meandering paths force you to stroll slowly and notice the exquisite colors, and textures in each of the eight different garden spaces. Says Garden Curator Sadafumi Uchiyama, "Autumn is like the last bit of excitement and you enjoy the last minutes of nature before things slow down."

: The Garden's meandering paths force you to stroll slowly and notice the exquisite colors, and textures in each of the eight different garden spaces. Says Garden Curator , "Autumn is like the last bit of excitement and you enjoy the last minutes of nature before things slow down." Embracing Impermanence: In Japan , seasons are revered for their impermanence, highlighting the fragile beauty of life. "Seeing fall colors in a Japanese garden gives you a sense of connection to something bigger than yourself," says CEO Steve Bloom . "The fleeting nature of peak fall foliage only heightens its anticipation."

And when is peak time to see the leaves? It depends on many factors like weather and the hilly microclimate. While the City of Portland is vibrant and full of colors, Portland Japanese Garden takes just a few weeks longer to reach peak color, which typically lands in the last two weeks of October.

Portland Japanese Garden is open Wednesday-Monday and closed Tuesdays. Adult admission is $18.95, $16.95 for seniors (65+), $15.25 for students with ID, $13.50 for youths aged 6-17. Children under five are free. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.japanesegarden.org

