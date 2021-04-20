Experience Nature Unleashed With Jeff Leatham's "Habitat" Presented By Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia At The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Leatham's "Habitat" will recreate the explosive energy and movement of overgrown vines in vibrant hues of orange and yellow. Encounter a captivating living installation where nature meets architecture, as part of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia sponsorship of the 2021 PHS Flower Show during its inaugural weekend. This installation can be viewed on June 4 th during the PHS Member's preview and by the general public from June 5 th - June 6 th.

"The inspiration for this piece comes from our collective experience of being quarantined this past year," said Leatham. "When I close my eyes, I see pent up and overgrown nature wanting to be free. The colors are inspired by the burning desire to bring back the fire of life."

Creating an otherworldly artistic expression, the installation features a combination of Plumosa Ferns and Baby's Breath sculpted around the traditional columns of the Olmsted Pavilion in FDR Park.

"It has long been a dream of ours to be a part of this iconic Philadelphia event," said Ben Shank, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. " Jeff Leatham's vision of large scale, organic lines juxtaposed with the existing architectural structures of the Olmsted Pavilion at FDR Park will create a never-before-seen moment for the Flower Show and Philadelphia. We are excited to bring his creative genius to Philadelphia once again."

This will be Jeff Leatham's third public floral installation in Philadelphia. In 2018, Leatham created living frames in the Pop-Down series, the Hotel's grand opening event in 2019, and now this unique installation will be a part of this historic 2021 PHS Flower Show. Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director for the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia where he has a permanent living installation on the hotel's 60 th floor.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia celebrates its sponsorship of the 2021 PHS Flower Show throughout the month of June with curated offerings in its Forbes-Five Star Spa, restaurants and throughout the Hotel.

As a Contributing Sponsor, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is offering limited VIP Packages for guests who want a behind-the-scenes experience of the breathtaking displays throughout the Flower Show. The package features an overnight stay in the Hotel's Corner Suites, and an exclusive early hour's tour of the Flower Show curated by one of the show's designers. Availability is limited, please call 215-419-5000 for reservations.

As the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is a stunning and educational look at the world of floral design and gardening. Annually, the event features breathtaking displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers. The Show's theme, "HABITAT: Nature's Masterpiece," will explore the beauty of life through nature's kaleidoscopic lens. For more information, visit Four Seasons Press Room.

