Experience Matters: Miami Virtual Program, Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Miami Virtual Program, Arizona ( MVPAZ), a full-time online public-school program serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades K-10 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting tomorrow.

MVPAZ is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

MVPAZ is tuition-free to all students who reside in Arizona, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is a state-authorized online public-school program authorized by Miami, Arizona Unified School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, who need some time for educational recovery, and who may eventually be college-bound.

"One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency and continuity in their education," said Bouchra Bouanani, head of school. "Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum, along with the support of data driven, inquiry-based and teacher led instruction, will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVPAZ's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MVPAZ is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found here.

About Miami Virtual Program, Arizona

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ) is an online public-school program of the Miami, AZ Unified School District that serves students in grades K-10. MVPAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. MVPAZ's individualized approach gives Arizona students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more about MVPAZ, visit https://mvpaz.k12.com/.

