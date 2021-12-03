EXPERIENCE EDGE OF YOUR SEAT GAMEPLAY, CREATE SPECTACULAR MULTI-CLASS CROSS-PLATFORM RACES AND LIVE YOUR MOTORSPORT STORY IN GRID™ LEGENDS - LAUNCHING FEB 25, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report today confirmed February 25 as the global launch day for GRID™ Legends. The all-action racer will feature the biggest variety of game modes, including a deeper Career with over 250 events, an epic story mode entitled 'Driven to Glory', the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing. Drivers of all levels can immediately jump behind the wheel of over 100 vehicles at launch, race around the world from classic tracks to iconic city locations, and connect with friends and rivals in seconds with cross-platform multiplayer thanks to the hop-in feature. GRID Legends will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam). Pre-order either the Deluxe or Standard edition and receive exclusive Seneca & Ravenwest Double-Pack content*.

GRID Legends features more gameplay choices than any previous GRID title, including the return of community-requested Drift mode and fan favourite, Elimination which puts all the pressure on the back-markers, with drivers dropping out periodically until only one remains. The new Race Creator lets players host their dream multi-class matchups, pitting different vehicle types together to create unique racing moments in every race. The experience can be personalised further by changing the weather conditions, time of day, or adding ramps and boost gates, so no race is ever the same.

'Driven to Glory' is a gritty motorsport story that throws players in at the deep end as teams battle for the GRID World Series. Created using virtual production technology and featuring award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, Driven to Glory comes to life using real actors instead of motion-capture, blending movie sequences with racing challenges. After the story's finale, progress carries into career progression, opening up a new series of events to complete.

GRID Legends boasts an improved multiplayer system that puts racing and connecting with friends at the heart of the experience. Not only does it support cross-platform gameplay, but it also updates players as to when their mates are online and allows them to start racing in three quick button presses. No more waiting for friend requests and lobbies; select a race, and the action begins almost simultaneously.

"With the release date set, the studio is putting the final polish to our deepest GRID game ever," said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters. " GRID Legends is an all-action accessible racer focused on variety and choice; deep career, a new innovative story mode and a Race Creator that allows players to create dream racing match-ups with deep personalisation. And our new hop-in gameplay enables friends to connect in seconds and spend more time on the track and less time in lobbies."

Players who pre-order receive the GRID Legends Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack. Available on launch day, this content unlocks four additional cars for Career events: the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko. The pack also features exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and exclusive Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries and banners, so players can personalise their vehicles and show them off online.

