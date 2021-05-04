Experience Crafted Long Beach Days & Getaways All Summer Long

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire travel to Long Beach, the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching a spring and summer tourism campaign that takes the complication out of planning for out-of-towners: beginning now and through early September, every week the CVB is releasing pre-packaged Long Beach Days & Getaways - itineraries around the food, shopping, and culture scenes that set Long Beach apart.

Designed to immerse visitors in authentic Long Beach experiences and appeal to a variety of interests, Long Beach Days & Getaways are written by embedded locals with a flair for experiential writing. Crafted trip itineraries are also showcased in original videos that invite and entice the viewer to picture themselves exploring all Long Beach has to offer.

The tourism campaign launches today with five original articles and videos showcasing the uniquely Long Beach Days & Getaways listed below. Media outlets are invited to download the articles, accompanying photography and videos, and are free to run this content on their own platforms attributed and linked to visitlongbeach.com. To download this original content, click here.

Beachside Brews & Bites: A relaxing and scenic afternoon for craft beer lovers, this daytrip takes you on a tour of the Long Beach's best-known taprooms and brewpubs, including the oldest brewery in the city, a sprawling water's-end spot with stunning views and mouth-watering IPAs, and the city's only cidery.

best-known taprooms and brewpubs, including the oldest brewery in the city, a sprawling water's-end spot with stunning views and mouth-watering IPAs, and the city's only cidery. Retro Whoa!: This daytrip nostalgic exploration of Long Beach's retro hot spots includes independent vintage apparel and home goods shops, mid-century mod watering holes, and classic diners that you won't find anywhere else.

retro hot spots includes independent vintage apparel and home goods shops, mid-century mod watering holes, and classic diners that you won't find anywhere else. Urban Luxe Getaway: Unwind your body and soul with a one-of-a-kind urban luxe weekend getaway combining unique relaxation and spa treatments with an opulent resort stay and the city's most sumptuous cuisine in glamorous settings.

Waterfront Getaway: This getaway takes you on a tour of the city's historically lively coastline connected by a 5.5-mile sandy beach with a paved path from Rainbow Harbor to Belmont Shore. Ocean view resorts with rooftop pools, restaurants with stunning views and international attractions offer world-class accommodations for visitors and staycationers alike as they enjoy an active family weekend in and out of the water.

Wine & Cheese, Please! Getaway: Long Beach's vibrant wine bar scene is voluminous and expanding, complete with tastings, music, food and, in at least one case, art classes. There are so many wine bars in the city that we needed two days for this tour and it just scratches the surface. So, stay hydrated, pace yourself, have a bit to eat - we have recommendations for that, too - and bottoms up!

The Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau invites members of the media and social media influencers to experience Long Beach Days & Getaways for themselves - reach out to Samantha Mehlinger, Director of Communications, for assistance in setting up your trip: SamanthaM@longbeachcvb.org.

The launch of this campaign marks the initiation of a new, integrative original content creation strategy by the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. Promoted through the CVB's social media channels, video content will link back to articles on the CVB's website that feature original photography and link to individual businesses and attractions. Itineraries will also be featured on visitlongbeach.com's " Things to Do" page, a first stop for travelers planning their trips to Long Beach. Through a strategic partnership with the state's tourism agency, Visit California, this content will appear on visitcalifornia.com and will be advertised across the web.

"This integrated approach is designed to drive and point web traffic to weekly, new original content promoting the diverse array of experiences, restaurants, shops, and attractions Long Beach has to offer," said Steve Goodling, President & CEO of the Long Beach CVB. "Through our partnerships with Visit California, major media outlets, and influencers, this content will reach millions of people throughout the summer, giving Long Beach's hospitality and tourism industry a major visibility boost when it needs it most."

Throughout the summer, the CVB intends to highlight every corner of Long Beach with its original content, inviting travelers to enjoy all the city has to offer.

About the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau: Established in 1982, the LBCVB is a private non-profit organization funded by city hotel bed tax and membership contributions from over 400 area businesses and community organizations. The mission of the Bureau is to contribute to the economic development of the city of Long Beach by selling, marketing and promoting Long Beach as a destination for conventions, meetings, tradeshows and tourism.

