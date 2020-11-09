Expedition Parka Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

Annual list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End announced today that the Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka will be available for purchase at landsend.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "Meet the mother of all winter coats. Whether you're on an expedition in the Arctic or building a snowman in the front yard, this is your new go-to. It's totally waterproof with sealed seams, wind-blocking construction, and a removable faux-fur hood, and it's insulated with a high-tech cold-weather-proof down. And the white? Killer."

With Wisconsin roots, Lands' End knows winter. Built for extreme weather in mind, the signature Lands' End Expedition Parka optimizes functionality, style and versatility for guaranteed protection in the worst weather. Made of waterproof materials, our warmest jacket is packed with 600 fill power down to maximize warmth and minimize bulk. Keep the entire family warm and cozy with Expedition Parka styles available in Women's, Men's, and Kid's with sizes ranging from petite to plus and big and tall.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahmag.com/12days-2020), which runs from November 25 through December 6.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2020.

The December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 17.

