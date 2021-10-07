Expedia Cruises - Wine Club Cruises And Ama Waterways Offer Grand France--the Ultimate Wine Cruise

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Cruises - Wine Club Cruises has teamed up with Ama Waterways to offer the ultimate cruise through the wine regions of France in 2023. Hosted on board AmaWaterways award winning river cruise ships, the four-week cruise includes a comprehensive package of wine activities: twelve exclusive wine-pairing dinners, twelve wine seminars, four wine receptions on board, and 20 wine themed shore excursions, all hosted by world-famous wine educators.

"This is a unique opportunity to explore the wine regions of France on board true luxury river cruise ships," says Brian Murphy, owner of Expedia Cruises - Wine Club Cruises. "The cruise begins in Bordeaux exploring the chateaux of the right and left bank, followed by a week on the Seine featuring wines of Champagne and the Loire. And from there the magical journey continues to Lyon with a visit to Dijon and Chalon-sur-Saône to explore Burgundy and concludes with a week on famed Rhône. It's an astounding collection of wine events and wine regions."

Among the experts leading tastings on the cruise will be:

Ray Isle, the Executive Wine Editor of Food & Wine and the Wine & Spirits Editor for both Travel + Leisure and Departures;

James Tidwell, MS, consultant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts in Las Colinas, TX, co-owner and founder of the TEXSOM Conference;

Scott Harper, MS, managing partner at the Bristol Grille group, an Executive Bourbon Steward and a recipient of the Banfi Award from the Society of Wine Educators;

Sara Schneider, a wine, food, and general lifestyle editor and writer who serves as Robb Report's consulting wine and spirits editor.

The group is led by Paul Wagner, author and educator, McPherson Distinguished Teacher at Napa Valley College's VWT program.

"These are world-class wine experts," says Murphy. "And we look forward to welcoming some of the top local producers on board as we cruise through their home waters. With their help, we will enjoy the diversity and rich history of each region including the Esplandade de Quinconces in Bordeaux, the beaches of Normandy from the Seine, the storied slopes of Grand Cru Burgundy, and the Roman aqueducts and amphitheaters of the Rhône.

For pricing, day-to-day itinerary, and additional information, please visit: https://winecruisegroup.com/2023-grand-france-wine-cruise/

About Expedia Cruises - Wine Club Cruises:We are a travel agency specializing in unique wine cruises designed for a limited number of guests, allowing each of our passengers the opportunity to better interact and dine with our exclusive wine personalities. We have the wine enthusiast at heart as we bring together multiple producers and top wine educators who enlighten us as we experience exceptional and rare wines. Our guests explore both favorite and exotic destinations in the company of fellow enthusiasts from all over world. With limited availability, our programs do sell out well in advance.

