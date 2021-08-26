Expansive™ Wins Contract To Support Government Employees With Flexible Workspace

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) has awarded industry leader Expansive TM and four others a $50 million contract to provide flexible coworking spaces for government employees. The federal government notified Expansive after a rigorous 18-month application process to determine which providers offered the capacity and nationwide network to support economical management of GSA real estate needs as it shifts toward more hybrid and flexible work arrangements for employees.

"We appreciate the opportunity to show the GSA why Expansive leads the flexible workspace industry in stability, center size, range of space offered, price, and customer service," said Bill Bennett, Expansive's Founder & CEO.

Expansive responded to a request for proposal from the GSA Total Workplace Program in early 2020 calling for a multi-tiered, flexible solution with the ability to be tailored to align with the business needs of the federal government. Per the RFP, "Working beyond the confines of traditional government offices has become more common. Government employees are now commonly equipped with technological tools to work from anywhere. The freedom provided by technological advancements allows agencies to efficiently and flexibly pursue mission success through the utilization of employee mobility and telework."

With over two million employees and a 700 million square-foot real estate portfolio, the GSA manages the world's largest workplace. In addition to Expansive, the contract was also awarded to Deskpass, The Yard, WeWork, and LiquidSpace to "provide federal employees with flexible workspace solutions in order to occupy only the space needed in order to meet their missions and promote a responsible use of taxpayer dollars."

This month, Expansive opened its 44th location at 100 South State in Chicago , taking over management of a coworking space formerly operated by WeWork. As part of Expansive's included amenity package, each property's clients enjoy access to Expansive's growing nationwide network featuring dedicated, shared, and on-demand workspace as well as meeting facilities, event venues , and storage in 30+ markets.

About Expansive Expansive offers customizable workspaces where people and companies thrive. Because we believe success is about both business and belonging, Expansive creates productive environments for collaboration and engagement in vibrant, inclusive professional communities. With 44 locations and over 3.7 million SF and counting, Expansive leverages unparalleled flexibility, support, and value to help organizations maximize return from their workspace investment. For more information, visit expansive.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansive-wins-contract-to-support-government-employees-with-flexible-workspace-301363854.html

SOURCE Expansive