Expansion Boom At Offerpad Continues With Addition Of New COO

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative real estate solutions provider Offerpad has announced yet another addition to its C-suite of executives with the hiring of Steve Johnson as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Johnson's announcement follows fast on the heels of last week's news that new Chief Growth Officer David Connelly and Ben Aronovitch, Offerpad's new Chief Legal Officer, joined the company. The flurry of recent additions to the company's C-suite is designed to help position and prepare Offerpad for even more meteoric growth through Q4 2020 and into 2021.

As COO, Johnson leads the company's operations, with a laser focus on enhanced efficiencies and effectiveness, as well as full-throttle development of Offerpad's Product team, to help bring even more offerings and concierge services for its Real Estate Solutions Center to market. He also oversees Offerpad's unique approach to technological innovation, conversion strategies and data-driven analytics that has differentiated the company from its competitors.

Joining Offerpad after nine years at global finance company MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report where he was Managing Director and President of InvestorForce Inc., Johnson's extensive management background and keen acumen for executing successful growth strategies and transforming businesses are now a central part of Offerpad's strategic business model. Johnson's leadership of strategic, cross-functional teams and high-impact go-to-market strategies has consistently yielded positive outcomes and elevated his organizations.

To further advance Offerpad's mission to provide its customers with the easiest way to buy or sell a home - period - the company has created four new positions, all of which work directly with and report to Johnson.

As part of its Product team build-out, Offerpad gains SVP, Product Management Ted Best who will lead the product management team with an emphasis on growth and innovation. For over 20 years, Best has driven double-digit growth in revenue and customer satisfaction for both startups and large enterprises. Prior to Offerpad he led the Product and Marketing teams for CT Corporation, a $550M division of Wolters Kluwer in New York, and at SkyTouch Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice Hotels, where he delivered award-winning software solutions for managing over 6,000 hotels worldwide.

Backed by a career spanning two decades in customer-centric leadership roles from startups to global brands, Scott Daggert is now Offerpad's VP, Customer Experience. In his new position, Daggert oversees all efforts to enhance customer engagement. He was previously VP, Customer Care at GoDaddy which won a Gold Stevie in 2019.

Matthew Brohn was hired as Offerpad's VP, Strategic Initiatives. He was most recently Head of Business and Product Strategy at Airbus and previously Director of Product Management at General Electric Aviation Digital. Brohn also brings to his new position a 20-year-plus background in real estate, including construction and management of both commercial and residential properties.

With a 20-year track record in homebuilding and real estate, Abbie Mirata joins the company as its new Director of Training & Operational Performance. Mirata comes to Offerpad from ApostleTech where she was VP, People & Culture for the past two years. Before that, she was at Taylor Morrison as the national homebuilder's Corporate Director of Sales Operations and Training.

"Offerpad is a unique company with a unique vision and tenacious drive to give home sellers and buyers the best experiences in real estate," says Johnson. "The company has achieved a great deal in its first few years, and I believe that with our renewed focus on operational effectiveness and these great new hires, the sky is the limit for our brand and business."

Johnson is not the only one who is passionate about the future of the company. Offerpad CEO and Founder Brian Bair echoes his enthusiasm.

"Steve and all the new executives who have recently joined the team at Offerpad are key to pushing this company forward with even more strategic, efficient and focused purpose. With their added support, we look forward to the successful execution and implementation of our aggressive growth initiatives and plans," says Bair.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Contact: David Stephan, david.stephan@offerpad.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansion-boom-at-offerpad-continues-with-addition-of-new-coo-301175574.html

SOURCE Offerpad