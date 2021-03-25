Expandium And Cervello Announce Strategic Partnership To Combine Cybersecurity With Predictive Maintenance For Rail Signalling And Telecom Systems

NANTES, France and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expandium (a VIAVI Solutions company, NASDAQ: VIAV), the pioneer and leading provider of rail telecommunication monitoring solutions amongst over 100,000 km of tracks in 25+ countries, and Cervello, the leader in railway cybersecurity solutions, announced today a strategic alliance to provide the rail industry with comprehensive cybersecurity alongside advanced predictive maintenance capabilities, designed to deliver unmatched visibility and control of railway telecom and signalling systems, and more specifically ETCS, GSM-R, FRMCS and Interlocking.

The rail industry is significantly becoming more and more connected. The massive shifts to digitized control systems, adoption of over-the-air technologies, and automated operations has resulted in higher availability and increased transport efficiency. At the same time, it continuously increases the gap of network vulnerabilities and cyber threats to railway operational environments, having today's telecom and signalling systems susceptible to ever-growing cyber risks.

"As the market leader in rail communication network monitoring, we have a duty to provide solutions that are proof against malicious actions. We have identified Cervello as the key and game-changing cybersecurity player in the industry, able to optimally complement our successful monitoring solutions already deployed and trusted by most European railway operators and infrastructure managers," said Pierre Cassier, CEO of Expandium. "Together, we propose a combined state-of-the-art offering, ensuring the highest level of security and reliability of railway telecom and signalling networks, and empowering rail organizations to both upgrade their operations and at the same time safeguard against cyber threats."

"We are excited to forge this strategic partnership with Expandium, as the responsibilities and security challenges faced by rail organizations today have never been greater, and while having the threat landscape evolves - so too must company toolkits," said Roie Onn, Co-Founder & CEO of Cervello. "Seamlessly integrating between our solutions, we make rail cybersecurity much more available, accessible and efficiently scalable for companies across the industry. With Cervello's zero-trust technology for rail signalling authentication, customers are now able to spot any suspicious or threatening activity involving their telecom, signalling and rolling stock, whether coming from legitimate sources or not, and without relying on any type of security assumptions. This is a tremendous benefit that results in considerable value for the customers we serve. Together we are committed to safeguarding the railway industry, and are on a mission to ensure a safer, more reliable, and sustainable railway future."

About Expandium

Expandium (a VIAVI Solutions company, NASDAQ: VIAV) is an innovative leading provider of network and telecom monitoring solutions through big data technologies. Since its establishment in 2005, Expandium has provided numerous railway organizations with the latest generation of tools to build network intelligence, ranging from troubleshooting to optimization through CEM and SQM. Expandium solutions monitor all interfaces currently in operation in the industry, including R4 architectures and the railway MR2 release. These include 2G, 3G, LTE, VoLTE and VoIP for MNOs as well as GSM-R, GPRS, FRMCS, ETCS and Interlocking for railway Operators. For more information, please visit www.expandium.com or contact us at sales@expandium.com.

About Cervello

Cervello is the rail cybersecurity leader, enabling railway operators and infrastructure managers to identify and remediate cybersecurity risks throughout their operational activity. Cervello offers a single platform that blends zero-trust signalling authentication technology, nation-state grade threat intelligence and actionable response capabilities, enabling railways to perform with full visibility and control of their operational assets, system activity and mission-critical procedures. Cervello's solutions are trusted by industry OEMs, Tier 1s, system integrators and aftermarket providers. For more information, please visit www.cervellosec.com or contact us at info@cervellosec.com .

Contact person: Hila Shitrit Nissim hilas@cervellosec.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expandium-and-cervello-announce-strategic-partnership-to-combine-cybersecurity-with-predictive-maintenance-for-rail-signalling-and-telecom-systems-301255624.html

SOURCE Cervello; Expandium