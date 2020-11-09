Expanding The National Diabetes Prevention Program In Underserved Areas

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation today announced nationwide availability of a Spanish-language offering of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) through its partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) and its SinfoniaR x, solution. The National DPP is an evidence-based lifestyle change program designed to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes among adults with prediabetes.

In 2017, the APhA Foundation entered into a cooperative agreement with the CDC to expand access to the National DPP to thousands of at-risk adults in underserved communities in the United States through Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention. Through Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention, the APhA Foundation has built the infrastructure that allows the National DPP to be offered using an innovative service delivery model. This model allows providers to use a combination of face-to-face, distance learning, and online solutions to tailor the program to meet the individual needs of the participants. Expanding the program, currently available in English, to include a Spanish version, will allow for broader access in communities across the United States.

Those who participate in the Spanish offering of the Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention program can expect to feel connected on a personal and cultural level. Each session, delivered by a native Spanish-speaking trained lifestyle coach, is designed to support participants as they navigate the yearlong lifestyle change program. Lifestyle coaches use real-world examples of challenges participants may encounter and offer solutions to overcome them. Participants are encouraged to set realistic goals tailored to meet their individual needs and circumstances.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deliver evidence-based diabetes prevention lifestyle change programs to the people who need it the most", said Benjamin Bluml, RPh Senior Vice President, Research and Innovation of the APhA Foundation. "We are excited about delivering an innovative model of diabetes prevention care, accessible across the United States in both English and Spanish, that we believe will help people lead healthier lives."

"Through TRHC's collaboration with APhA Foundation, we are using innovative solutions such as on-demand digital recordings with a certified lifestyle coach, as well as a virtual group session with their coach to reinforce and apply the concepts learned," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Our unique delivery model improves access for both English and Spanish speaking participants by eliminating barriers to participation, including scheduling and transportation issues. This telehealth model will help us reach priority populations as identified by the CDC."

"TRHC is thrilled to join forces with the APhA Foundation as we work collectively to expand access to the National DPP," said TRHC Executive Vice President for SinfoniaRx and the recent President-elect of the American Pharmacy Association Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, CDCES. "A purposeful goal of this partnership is to address the unique needs and preferences of underserved populations to prevent type 2 diabetes. We intend for Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention to increase access designed to produce substantial and positive impact on patient engagement and outcomes."

About the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. works to design solutions to optimize medication use and optimize care delivery in America. The APhA Foundation is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association, the oldest and largest national professional society of pharmacists in the United States established in 1852. The APhA Foundation's mission is to improve health by inspiring philanthropy, research and innovation that advances pharmacists' patient care services.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. SinfoniaRx, was founded to optimize medication use and improve the health of patients with chronic illness through its innovative Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Programs. It offers a comprehensive approach to patient care and population health with its team of dedicated pharmacists solely focused on providing medication reviews and clinical interventions to improve health, wellness and the management of chronic health conditions. SinfoníaRx is known for its innovative pharmacist services nationally and is committed to expanding services to underserved populations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com.

