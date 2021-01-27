Expanding Printing Capabilities Within Higher Education: Canon Solutions America, Inc., Announces New Relationship With The University Of California

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with its commitment to supporting higher education, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to announce its new cooperative contract with the University of California. Through the company's diverse portfolio of document solutions and services offerings designed to support students and teachers both inside and outside of the classroom, Canon Solutions America, Inc., plans to help the University of California deliver innovative solutions, creativity on multiple levels, and a long-term view that anticipates challenges and meets them head-on. In effect as of December 16, 2020, the cooperative agreement, available nationwide through OMNIA Partners, is valid for a period of five years with five one-year renewal options.

"OMNIA Partners is proud to offer another valuable solution from Canon Solutions America to our participating colleges, K-12 schools and government agencies," said Allan McCombs, senior vice president of Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "We have enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Canon Solutions America and are excited to continue that partnership with a unique Print Goods and Services offering that the University of California has awarded for use by our participants nationwide."

The new contract is designed to provide the University of California with reliable equipment across campus and other locations to help students, faculty and staff create and handle documents more efficiently. In addition, the contract provides both organizations the flexibility to choose additional components and applications as required, helping to eliminate the need to go back out for a public solicitation. Through OMNIA Partners, this agreement is available to public agencies nationwide to allow them to also realize time and resources savings.

"With our years of experience supporting the higher education market, we look forward to helping the University of California evolve to meet new and existing challenges and bring genuine value-added collaborations to its campus environment," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "In combination with our fleet management tools, comprehensive reporting, and smart technology, we believe our entire portfolio can help the University of California System's digital transformation goals and efforts."

The extensive University of California system features 10 campuses, five medical centers, three national laboratories, and one law school across the state, and includes more than 280,000 students and 227,000 faculty and staff.

For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc.'s new relationship with University of California, please visit csa.canon.com/UCsystem.

About OMNIA PartnersOMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. Visit https://public.omniapartners.com/contracts/university-of-california for more information about our strategic sourcing partnership with the University of California and all of the agreements in our comprehensive portfolio.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

