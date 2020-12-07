Expanded Travel Insurance Coverage Now Available During Coronavirus Pandemic

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip, the nation's first-and-largest unbiased travel insurance comparison site, announces new features to help travelers easily find travel insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, as more coverage options are now available.

"Travelers now have more options when it comes to travel insurance, as the industry adjusts to handling the COVID-19 pandemic," says InsureMyTrip Director of eCommerce Cheryl Golden.

Expanded Travel Insurance Coverage More traditional travel insurance companies are now expanding or adapting coverage for travelers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some general examples:

Must visit doctor or hospital during a trip due to COVID-19 illness

Get sick with COVID-19 and must cancel a trip

Physician orders a quarantine before trip

Lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic by no-fault of your own

InsureMyTrip also recommends travelers strongly consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is 50-70 percent of pre-paid non-refundable trip cost.

The unbiased travel insurance comparison site also released a groundbreaking "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to guide travelers towards plans that may be best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

"This simple recommendation tool can save travelers hours of searching online for travel insurance that may offer coverage for certain COVID-19 related issues," says Golden.

MORE: Coronavirus & Travel Insurance Information Hub Travel Insurance Expert: Meghan Walch 401-773-9210 news@insuremytrip.com Travel Insurance & Data Expert: Cheryl Golden 401-773-9210 news@insuremytrip.com

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

About InsureMyTrip It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanded-travel-insurance-coverage-now-available-during-coronavirus-pandemic-301187381.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip