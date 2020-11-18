Expanded Line Of SPOT GPS Satellite Messengers Provide Safety Beyond Cellular For Outdoor Adventures And Travel This Winter

Globalstar Canada Satellite Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE MKT: GSAT) and a leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the availability of its expanded line of SPOT satellite communication devices, featuring the new SPOT Gen4 Special Jeep Edition Satellite Messenger. Coinciding with the start of the holiday and winter season, special holiday pricing is also now available across the entire SPOT product line, with an instant $50 off the purchase of any SPOT device.

"With the expanded SPOT line, including the new SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition, and special pricing now offered, we're able to put emergency communication technology within reach for every budget and lifestyle," said Jim Mandala, Vice President of Globalstar Canada Satellite Co. "Canada accounts for approximately 30% of all SPOT rescues, and over the last three winter seasons we've seen a steady average of 15 rescue incidents per month. Safety and connectivity beyond cellular are even more important at this time, and with a range of options and affordable pricing, Canadians can explore the outdoors beyond all boundaries and with the peace of mind that SPOT provides." For a snapshot of SPOT rescue activity and incidents in Canada, see the SPOT Infographic.

With the approach of the winter season comes the unpredictability and severity of weather events - temperatures can quickly plummet, severe wind and snow squalls can appear out of seemingly nowhere, reducing visibility and creating dangerous travel conditions. Search and Rescue (SAR) Manager, Randy Brown, a member of the Penticton B.C. District Search and Rescue organization says, "Be prepared with essential gear to help you communicate if an unexpected situation arises. Ensure you have a whistle, compass and a GPS communication device that works beyond cellular networks, such as a SPOT X, 2-way Satellite Messenger." To view Randy Brown's top five outdoor winter and holiday travel safety tips, visit SPOT Stories.

The award-winning SPOT family of products is trusted by hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts around the world for off-the-cellular-grid messaging, back-up communications, emergency notification, GPS and asset tracking capability. The SPOT family includes:

SPOT X 2-Way Satellite Messenger with Bluetooth wireless technology: 2-way satellite messaging for reliable connectivity beyond cellular coverage. Connect SPOT X to any smart phone via Bluetooth wireless technology through the SPOT X app and access contacts and communicate easily with family and friends. Contact search and rescue services at the push of a button in a life-threatening situation. Now available at $299.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).

2-way satellite messaging for reliable connectivity beyond cellular coverage. Connect SPOT X to any smart phone via Bluetooth wireless technology through the SPOT X app and access contacts and communicate easily with family and friends. Contact search and rescue services at the push of a button in a life-threatening situation. Now available at $299.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied). SPOT Gen4 Satellite GPS Messenger: A rugged, pocket sized communication device with integrated GPS tracking and emergency notification technology. An affordable and essential part of outdoor safety gear for everyone who works or travels beyond cellular. Now available at $139.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).

A rugged, pocket sized communication device with integrated GPS tracking and emergency notification technology. An affordable and essential part of outdoor safety gear for everyone who works or travels beyond cellular. Now available at $139.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied). SPOT Trace: An advanced satellite device for tracking valuable assets, on and off the cellular grid. Instantly receive a text or email when asset movement is detected and follow the asset using SPOT Mapping from any smart phone or computer. Now available at $79.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).

An advanced satellite device for tracking valuable assets, on and off the cellular grid. Instantly receive a text or email when asset movement is detected and follow the asset using SPOT Mapping from any smart phone or computer. Now available at $79.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied). SPOT X Special Jeep Edition 2-Way Satellite Messenger and New SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition:Providing a critical, life-saving line of communication for travel beyond the boundaries of reliable cellular service, the SPOT X and SPOT Gen4 Jeep Editions combine all the features of SPOT X and SPOT Gen4 devices with the addition of Jeep branding. Now available at $299.99 (SPOT X Special Jeep Edition) and $139.99 (SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition) after $50 holiday pricing promotion applied.

SPOT Global Service Coverage

SPOT provides ubiquitous satellite coverage, including Canada, United States, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Northern and Southern Africa, portions of South America and North-Eastern Asia as well as hundreds of thousands of miles offshore. See our coverage map for additional global coverage details.

SPOT Pricing and Availability

For complete pricing and where to buy SPOT products, including full details on the Special Holiday Pricing and service plans, visit www.findmespot.ca.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar satellite network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,000 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit www.FindMeSPOT.ca.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

