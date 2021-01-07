Expand Business Through FOODEX JAPAN 2021 To Be Held In Chiba Prefecture Online As Well: Real & Virtual "Hybrid" Operation Is "New Normal" For Food & Beverage Exhibitions

CHIBA, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOODEX JAPAN 2021 is scheduled to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba prefecture, the venue for several events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, from March 9 to 12, 2021. FOODEX JAPAN is a leading food & beverage exhibition in Japan having over 45 years of history, with exhibitors from over 90 countries and regions participating. So, even though it is located in Japan, both exhibitors and buyers have an opportunity to expand their business globally throughout the 4-day exhibition.

It is an established practice for the Chiba Prefectural Government to set up its own booth at FOODEX JAPAN to support the development of sales channels for food-related businesses in the prefecture. It will be the first time to organize two types of FOODEX JAPAN exhibitions at the same time: in person and online. By combining the two methods, both exhibitors and buyers can expect to have more business meeting opportunities regardless of time and place.

Up until now, providing food and beverage samples at business meetings was essential part of this industry. However, in this new era, even though it is impossible to provide such samples in person in the case of a virtual exhibition, FOODEX JAPAN organizers think it important to create a network with potential buyers, first through online meetings and then continuing to further business development.

Please refer to the following links regarding "What you can do with FOODEX JAPAN Virtual Exhibition":

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202012239068-O1-o2t6sQeq.pdf

FOODEX JAPAN 2021

Date: March 9 - 12, 2021

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Application due date (extended from original date):

Pavilion organizer: January 18, 2021

Individual exhibitor:

Raw space: January 18, 2021

Package booth: February 19, 2021

Inquiry: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/

Brochure: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/img/etc/documents/pdf-brochure2021.pdf

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expand-business-through-foodex-japan-2021-to-be-held-in-chiba-prefecture-online-as-well-real--virtual-hybrid-operation-is-new-normal-for-food--beverage-exhibitions-301202458.html

