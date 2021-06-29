EXp Commercial To Host Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it will host its quarterly Commercial Real Estate Symposium July 26-30, which features a three-day certification program facilitated by the National Commercial Real Estate Association (NCREA). The event, including the NCREA certification, is free and will be held virtually in eXp World, eXp's 3D technology platform created by Virbela.

The Commercial Real Estate Symposium connects CEOs, presidents, owners and CRE leaders with top agents and brokers to drive innovation in the commercial industry. In addition, it provides new and existing commercial real estate agents with training and resources to improve productivity, enhance marketing expertise and increase successful outcomes. The NCREA designation course provides agents with certification for commercial real estate fundamentals, how to prospect and stand out and the NCREA patented GRID system -- a lead-generation program.

The event will also feature a panel of powerhouse women in commercial real estate, including top performing women from Sabre Advisors, Rocket City Commercial and Aberdeen Advisors who have forged a path in the industry.

Additional symposium sessions include:

Integrating technology and database marketing

Becoming an influencer in the commercial real estate space

Expanding consulting and advisor capabilities

How to find, screen and work with investors

Understanding various types of ROI measurement

"We're seeing more and more interest in eXp Commercial not only from seasoned and experienced commercial agents, but also from residential real estate agents looking to expand their careers into the commercial field," said James Huang, president for eXp Commercial. "The commercial real estate landscape has changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic, and this event helps agents navigate the new normal and sharpen their skills to be successful within the current and coming realities of commercial real estate."

Through the company's unique financial model, eXp Commercial offers commercial real estate agents compelling incentives, including stock awards and one of the most competitive commission packages in the real estate industry. eXp Commercial agents and eXp Realty agents are able to collaborate for referrals, leverage proprietary marketing resources and scale their business using the company's advanced, all-virtual technology platform. eXp Commercial currently operates in 48 U.S. states.

Admittance to the free, virtual event is limited, and those interested can register at expcommercial.com/event. More information about eXp Commercial can be found at expcommercial.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 57,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and Israel, and continues to scale internationally. eXp Commercial operates in 48 states. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

