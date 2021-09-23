Exostar Powers Secure, Compliant B2B Collaboration With The Introduction Of Exostar Secure Access For Microsoft 365

New Application in The Exostar Platform Extends Microsoft 365 with Functionality and Management Enterprises in Highly-Regulated Industries Require to Collaborate with Partners throughout the Value Chain

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration in the aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare industries, today announced the release of Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365, the latest extension of The Exostar Platform. Working closely with Microsoft, Exostar built the Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 application to expand upon Microsoft 365's core collaboration capabilities to meet the specific needs of enterprises collaborating with their partners in highly-regulated industries.

Enterprises get an additional layer of data protection for secure B2B collaboration using Microsoft 365.

The bar for information sharing and protection in these industries continues to rise in response to more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks targeting the weakest links in the enterprise's partner ecosystem. Enterprises and their partners across the value chain must comply with increasingly diverse and robust standards and frameworks, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and clauses in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) that incorporate controls, practices, and processes found in Special Publication 800-171 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST SP 800-171) and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). While Microsoft 365 makes it easy for individuals to collaborate with one another, enterprises must adhere to these organization-based mandates, along with their internal risk management processes for intra- and inter-enterprise communication.

"To lead in the age of digital transformation, enterprises and their partners must possess the tools to agilely and productively engage from anywhere, at any time, but this posture opens the door to cyber compromise of sensitive information and intellectual property," said Vijay Takanti, Exostar's Senior Vice President of Innovation and Informatics. "Risk mitigation and compliance measures may close the door, but they can't do so by locking out collaboration. Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 preserves the power and simplicity of Microsoft 365, extending those principles to meet and manage the B2B collaboration functional, performance, security, and compliance requirements of enterprises in highly-regulated industries."

Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 builds around the simplicity and compelling user experience of Microsoft 365 while delivering the additional features and management functions that save enterprises time and money, establish and reinforce trust, and promote security and compliance as their partner ecosystems and potential vulnerabilities grow:

Managed, secure collaboration environment for Microsoft 365 tenants within The Exostar Platform, residing on Microsoft 365 (Commercial) and Microsoft 365 Government (GCC High), incorporating custom policy and governance rules for enterprise security accounting for risk guidelines and industry standards, and providing best practices for collaboration.

Vetting and highly-scalable onboarding of enterprises and partners to the Exostar community, regardless of the size of the partner ecosystem.

Identity proofing and credentialing with a variety of strengths and options for all enterprise and partner users.

Ongoing identity management, including authentication and conditional access controls, based on organizational affinity and user attributes continuously collected and maintained by Exostar.

Controlled Microsoft Teams creation with preconfigured security policies and templates; preconfigured roles for Teams management and security.

Seamless user invitation across the 150,000-organization Exostar community, regardless of whether partners possess their own Microsoft 365 tenants; structured collaboration based on governance templates tied to the data being exchanged.

"Enterprises in highly-regulated industries require B2B collaboration solutions enabling ubiquitous sharing with their customers, partners, and the supply chain with multi-layered data protection policies to secure their highly-sensitive information," said Richard Wakeman, senior director of Aerospace & Defense, Microsoft Azure Global engineering. "With the introduction of Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365, Exostar has added an additional layer of data protection to integrate with our technology for secure B2B collaboration."

Enterprises can purchase the Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 application, as well as other modules in The Exostar Platform, today.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly-regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. More than 150,000 enterprises and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. Nearly half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Ten of the top twenty global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and Twitter.

