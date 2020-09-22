Exoprise Opens Ignite 2020 With Digital Experience Monitoring For Microsoft 365

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, the leading provider of monitoring for Office 365, Salesforce, and SaaS applications, announced ' Service Watch Desktop' for Microsoft 365 at the virtual Microsoft Ignite 2020 event. As distributed work continues to dominate the industry, successful user experience monitoring of cloud applications and machine performance data becomes a huge priority for IT. Service Watch Desktop enables IT to accelerate the adoption of Microsoft 365 cloud deployments, enforce enterprise-grade security controls, and monitor the end-user digital experience of its remote workforce.

Exoprise already offers best-of-breed Real User Monitoring (RUM) for ALL of Office 365 via Service Watch Browser. Service Watch Desktop adds advanced telemetry collected from user endpoints, networks, and ISPs, giving businesses unparalleled insight and analytics into employee experiences. This launch solidifies Exoprise as the market leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for ALL of Microsoft 365 including Office 365, Teams Audio Video.

Gather Real User SaaS Intelligence- The unique capabilities of Service Watch Desktop go beyond providing rich insights and real-time visibility into digital experience of Microsoft 365 apps. Detailed metrics are collected across any application, OS, or network wherever the user is working.

Transform Collaboration with Long-term Trending - Ensure your remote and office employees are confidently utilizing Microsoft 365 cloud apps for their business workflows. Service Watch Desktop agents collect and correlate machine, OS, and network data delivering historical performance trends. Detect slow SaaS services for real users collaborating on projects.

Aggregate and Score Employee Digital Experience - IT can now prioritize their services to end-users based on network, transaction and desktop experience scores. These scores rank the impact enterprise cloud applications have on employee productivity, user behavior, and their overall satisfaction levels.

Diagnose and Troubleshoot Issues Quickly - Bring business back to normalcy when outage strikes. End-to-end visibility through a combination of CloudReady Synthetics and Service Watch Desktop RUM reduces Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and enables rapid root cause analysis.

Rapid Deployment- With a point-click-deploy model, Service Watch Desktop streamlines and instantly monitors Microsoft 365 or Office 365 cloud apps. IT teams can create custom cloud-based configurations for individual users or whole departments.

Digital Experience Monitoring with True Privacy- Service Watch Desktop is configured to exclusively monitor specific business resources and Internet domains ensuring privacy but also providing full coverage for business-critical services.

"The entire Exoprise team is excited to launch our latest visibility product driven by input and requests from our terrific customers," said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. "Real-time insight and metrics into the employee digital experience have become super critical with the workforce becoming much more distributed and remote. Now, combined with our synthetics for proactive alerting, our customers get the best of both worlds further accelerating their digital transformation."

