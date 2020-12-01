Exoprise Office 365 Monitoring App Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the CloudReady solution from Exoprise to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise , a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Office 365 monitoring, today announced the availability of its CloudReady solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. Exoprise customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Exoprise CloudReady platform provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) and synthetic monitoring for Office 365, Microsoft 365, and other SaaS services. The solution available in the Azure Marketplace offers two plans. Each includes proactive support services and technical workshops to help organizations get started.

The 20 sensor credit Azure Starter plan provides coverage for up to four locations and includes monitoring for Microsoft SharePoint Online, Teams, Exchange Online, and OneDrive.

The 50 sensor credit Azure Pro plan is for organizations that want to monitor uptime, availability, and performance for as many as six locations.

"We're excited to have Exoprise solutions featured in the Azure Marketplace," said Jason Lieblich, CEO of Exoprise. "Customers can seamlessly purchase Office 365 monitoring through their existing subscriptions and quickly reap the benefits of improved resiliency and performance for their users and the networks they depend on."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Exoprise to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

About Exoprise

Exoprise empowers IT teams with solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services via its CloudReady Monitor solution. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility—from behind the firewall to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowdsourced data analytics, organizations have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best possible cloud service performance. Exoprise helps customers get to the cloud faster and ensures success after they are there. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com , on Twitter @exoprise , and on LinkedIn .

