ExOne Adds ABC Corporation As 3D Printer Sales Partner In South Korea

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that ABC Corporation is now an authorized channel partner to sell ExOne industrial solutions in South Korea.

"There is so much possibility in creating sand cores and molds for complex castings that we are thrilled to welcome ABC Corporation into our distribution network," said Ben Leung, ExOne Vice President, Asia. "ABC's foundry experience will help ExOne reach the local market to share the many benefits of incorporating sand binder jetting into their business models."

"By partnering with ExOne, ABC Corporation is delighted to have the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art technology into traditional foundry processes. We expect the ExOne 3D printer business to meet the needs of our customers to successfully implement modern casting that requires very complex and thin geometries," stated Mr. JH Lee, ABC Corporation Deputy GM.

ExOne's patented binder jet 3D printing process transforms powdered materials — metal, sand or ceramic — into highly dense and functional precision parts or tooling at high speeds. An industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one thin layer at a time, just like printing on sheets of paper. Sand 3D printing can help reduce turnaround times from weeks and months to just days. The technology is viewed as a production method that increases the sustainability of casting with high levels of material recyclability, low waste, reduced scrap through improved mold quality, and the ability to consolidate and lightweight parts.

"Automotive companies and their tier-one suppliers are committed to innovating castings for electric vehicles with the goal of developing lightweight, thin-walled designs that are durable enough to improve fuel efficiency. Because of the limited development period for new models fast and accurate iterations are essential, and this is where we think ExOne matches the industry needs. As the world leader in binder jet technology, ExOne's long experience and their latest technology advancements will help our customers gain the upper hand in the upcoming competition," Lee said.

ExOne has qualified more than 20 metal, ceramic, and composite materials for its binder jetting process. A variety of sand materials, including silica casting sand and Cerabeads ®, are matched with different binder combinations, including inorganic binder, for both ferrous and nonferrous sandcasting processes.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we've been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world's leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen™.

About ABC Corporation

ABC Corporation has supplied binders and additives for sand cores and molds while introducing world-famous and highly-qualified foundry facilities to domestic foundries for more than 40 years. We also provide technical support to improve customers' quality, the core value of our company. To contribute to a comfortable workspace and green foundries for our customers we also supply optimized dust collector systems. For more information, visit ABC Industries at www.abcindustries.co.kr

