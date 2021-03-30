Exocad Announces Roll-Out Of DentalCAD 3.0 Galway - The Productivity Booster With Instant Anatomic Morphing

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. company, today announced that DentalCAD 3.0 Galway, with new additional improvements to reduce design time is currently being rolled out to end users by exocad distributors. With this new release, initially made available to distributors in December 2020, the company introduced the new Instant Anatomic Morphing, offering automatic adaptation of teeth in real time, with improved speed and precision for the anatomic tooth placement.

"We have systematically analyzed, in which steps dental technicians around the world spend the most time on during restorative design," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO. "Based on the extensive analysis, we developed technologies such as the new Instant Anatomic Morphing, which enables users to reduce design time by as much as 20-30%, on average*."

"Thanks to the advanced process automation, dental technicians will get from the automatic proposal to their individual design goal faster, as the anatomy of teeth is adjusted in real-time with each movement, resulting in a major increase in productivity."- added Steinbrecher.

With the new Galway release, exocad additionally introduced AI technology for its Smile Creator. Facial features are automatically detected to achieve an esthetic proposal faster to save valuable time when designing cases. Another new feature offers printable clip-on mockups of the planned anatomic result. Instead of a purely visual representation of the smile makeover on screen, patients can physically experience their new smile with try-ins, resulting in higher patient engagement and opening up new possibilities in consultation.

Inspired by Google Material Design, DentalCAD 3.0 Galway comes with a new, modern user interface and improved integration with exoplan, exocad's implant planning software. All features of the new release are built to improve ease of use in CAD design and to expand the possibilities of digital dentistry.

With this new release, exocad introduces 90 new and 80 optimized features. Key highlights of DentalCAD 3.0 Galway include:

New Instant Anatomic Morphing for reduced design time and increased productivity

AI-assisted technology for Smile Creator : facial features are automatically detected for faster smile design

: facial features are automatically detected for faster smile design Parametric shape adjustment: all tooth libraries are continuously adjustable from a newer to an older anatomy, seamlessly applying natural abrasion to all selected teeth

New and modern exocad user interface, offering a user-centric design to make digital interaction as fluid, intuitive and efficient as possible

New tools for easy and intuitive controlling of the individual path of insertion

Improved bridge connector editing with split screen view and tools to change several connectors at once, for a faster workflow in every anatomic situation

Mockup tooth setups for improved patient communication. Clip-on try-ins, wax-up models, virtually prepared models and virtual tooth extractions are now supported

Model Creator now supports conical stump dies for easier fitting even with lower accuracy printers

now supports conical stump dies for easier fitting even with lower accuracy printers Bite Splint Module can now add anatomic shapes directly to the designed bite splints

DentalCAD 3.0 Galway is available immediately worldwide and can be accessed by all users with a valid upgrade contract. exocad names its releases after current "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for this release.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/dentalcad-galway

*User test performed in February 2020. Data on file.

