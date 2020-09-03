Exide Launches New Marathon FTX Battery For Telecom And Electric Utility Applications

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies ( www.exide.com), a leading provider of stored electrical energy solutions, is expanding its product offer with the new GNB Marathon FTX range. The advanced AGM batteries are ideal for telecom and electric utility applications in good-grid environments, and offer exceptional reliability and performance at high temperatures. With its unique features, Marathon FTX is ideally suited to support 5G and progressive network densification.

Performs at high temperature

Marathon FTX has an extended service life at extreme operating temperatures (-40°C to 55°C), allowing businesses to reduce air conditioning costs. Its special diamond side-wall design maintains battery integrity in extreme temperatures, ensuring that all internal components remain tightly packed with no degradation in performance. Otherwise, plastic components soften when exposed to heat, which weakens the contact between the plates and separator.

Designed to last

Marathon FTX has a long design life of 15 years under standard conditions, made possible by its optimised, high-corrosion resistance alloy. Even standard AGM batteries with their internal electrochemical recombination process lose a significant amount of water over time under high operating temperatures. MICROCAT® Catalyst reduces float current and minimises water loss by recombining the hydrogen and oxygen chemically back into water, further increasing the battery lifespan. This enables an exceptional service life of 5 years at 40°C.

Reduced total cost of ownership

Thanks to Marathon FTX's excellent energy density less batteries are needed, which ensures efficient use of space. Its tolerance for high temperatures saves on air conditioning costs, while front-terminal access enables faster installation and maintenance. The result is a battery with exceptionally low total cost of ownership. It offers excellent float operation, and is ideally suited to the telecom and electric utility markets.

"Network densification is a major topic in the telecom industry, as network operators find ways to meet the ever-increasing demands of 5G. Managing both capital and operating expenditure is a major focus for network operators in this environment, and the Marathon FTX is specially designed to reduce cooling costs and minimise total cost of ownership," said Serge Arbes, Senior Business Director NP EMEA at Exide.

Customers can choose between two options depending on their capacity requirements: M12V155FTX and M12V180FTX. The battery provides excellent performance across a range of environments, including hot locations with good grid access and installations with restricted cooling capabilities.

Media Contact: Craig AndersonEmail: exide@coopermurphywebb.com

Related Images

marathon-ftx.png Marathon FTX

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exide-launches-new-marathon-ftx-battery-for-telecom-and-electric-utility-applications-301123449.html

SOURCE Exide Technologies