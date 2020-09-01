Exide Launches First Web App Enabling Workshops To Test And Sell Batteries In 5 Minutes

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies ( www.exide.com), a leading provider of stored electrical energy solutions, has launched the first battery testing app to make it easier for workshops to test and replace batteries. It lets workshops analyse battery test results and give customers battery replacement options - all within five minutes. Issues requiring replacement may be discovered in more than 20% of tested batteries, opening up a valuable new revenue stream for workshops and helping motorists avoid unexpected failures. Exide's solution is the first of its kind on the market.

Available for free to workshops

The app is designed for smartphones, but it works on any device with a web browser. Workshops can register for free at ebtp.exide.com, where they will be guided through the simple and intuitive process. The app works in most European countries, is available in 13 languages and supports multiple currencies.

The app is designed to work alongside the Exide EBT965P battery tester. This next-generation device performs advanced analysis on the battery, offering exceptional accuracy through Conductance Profiling™ technology. Each test produces a QR code, which the web app can scan to import the test results. These cover cranking health, voltage, temperature, reserve health capacity and recommendations for further battery treatment such as recharge. Test results can also be entered manually.

The app has licence plate scan functionality, providing a quick and error-free way of ensuring the correct replacement battery is selected. Driving profile analysis is also available. This allows the garage to recommend to the motorist when they should visit again to have the battery retested, increasing the chance of securing a sale later down the line.

Putting workshops in control

Through the app, motorists are sent an SMS or email inviting them to authorise the battery replacement when needed - saving workshops the time and effort of trying to reach them by phone. Workshops can present multiple battery options based on the fitment list coming from Exide, and have full control over the price of the part and installation. Workshops are alerted as soon as a customer authorises the replacement.

A full suite of tools

Exide offers a full suite of tools, including the Exide EBT965P tester, the Exide BRT-12 battery replacement tool and a range of chargers. The new web app is one more addition to this, allowing workshops to improve efficiency and increase financial performance.

"Testing, charging and replacing batteries using Exide's workshop tools is an excellent way for motorists to reduce the risk of breakdowns, and for workshops to increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction. The new web app makes this process easy, and it works effortlessly with Exide's advanced EBT965P battery tester," said Michael Geiger, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Exide Technologies, EMEA. "We provide workshops with full control over pricing and product selection, and allow them to tap into our best-in-class fitment information. Exide is an OE manufacturer, and all its batteries are produced to the highest industry standards expected by carmakers."

