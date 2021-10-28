Exicure To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Exicure, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced presentations at the following scientific conferences during the month of November: TIDES EUTitle:...

Exicure, Inc. ® (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report, a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced presentations at the following scientific conferences during the month of November:

TIDES EUTitle: "Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting SCN9A For the Treatment of Neuropathic Pain"Presented by: Bart Anderson, Senior Director, R&DDate: November 16, 2021Time: 8:45am CET / 1:45am U.S. CST

Neuroscience 2021 (The Society for Neuroscience)Poster 1: "Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting FXN Induce Frataxin Expression in Models of Friedreich's Ataxia"Presented by: Grant Corbett, Group Lead, NeurosciencePoster 2: "Biodistribution of Spherical Nucleic Acids in the Mouse CNS Following ICV, ICM and IT Delivery"Presented by: Lauren Moore, Senior Scientist, NeuroscienceNovember 8-11, 2021

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN, a lipid-nanoparticle SNA-based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Exicure's therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

