Exicure To Present At Upcoming Conferences

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced presentations at the following conferences during the month of September:

TIDES: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Panel discussion: The impact of technological advances in the TIDES SpacePresented by: CEO David GiljohannTuesday, September 15, 2020 Panel Discussion: Streamlining the transition from discovery to manufacturingPresented by: Vice President of Translational Research Weston DanielTuesday, September 15, 2020

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Corporate updatePresented by: CEO David GiljohannTuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00pm ET

Replays of the H.C. Wainwright webcast will be available on Exicure's website for 90 days following the webcast.

