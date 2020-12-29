Exicure Announces Webcast Of Presentation At 2021 HC Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced that David Giljohann, CEO, will present at the HC Wainwright Virtual BIOCONNECT Conference, January...

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced that David Giljohann, CEO, will present at the HC Wainwright Virtual BIOCONNECT Conference, January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST via the virtual conference link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2c7ed6df-d98c-467b-a674-c4e7933e6ad7.

Replays of the presentation will be available on Exicure's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA-based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit Exicure's website at www.exicuretx.com.

