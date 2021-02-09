Exicure Announces Participation In 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced participation in a series of 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the 10th Annual SV Leerink...

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced participation in a series of 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the 10th Annual SV Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, occurring February 24 - 26, 2021.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immune-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA-based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

