Exicure Announces A Virtual KOL Meeting To Discuss Preliminary Phase 1b Efficacy Data For Cavrotolimod

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - Get Report, the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, announced that it will host a virtual KOL meeting on Wednesday, September 16 th, 2020 from 10:30 am-12 pm ET to discuss the preliminary Phase 1b efficacy and safety data for cavrotolimod, Exicure's SNA-enabled TLR9 agonist for solid tumors.

Phase 1b Principal Investigators, Dr. Steven O'Day and Dr. Shailender Bhatia, will join Exicure's leadership team in discussing the clinical results and progress to date.

Steven J. O'Day, MD, is the Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute and Cancer Clinic, and Director of Providence Los Angeles Regional Research. He is the Professor of Medical Oncology, Director of Immuno-Oncology, and Director of Clinical Research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Shailender Bhatia, MD, is an Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine and an Assistant Professor of the Clinical Research Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Exicure's website on September 16 th at 10:30 am ET. An archived version will be available on the company website following the event. To RSVP for the event, please use the link here ( https://troutaccess.com/investor.php/c/ExicureKOLDay2020) or email rjohn@troutgroup.com.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary spherical nucleic acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN, an SNA-based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Exicure's therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit Exicure's website at www.exicuretx.com.

