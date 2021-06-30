Exhibitions Market Will Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 3.5 Billion By 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Exhibitions Market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Exhibitions Market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.5 Billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment .

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats? The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

What is the expected price changes in this market? The Exhibitions Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.14% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market? Informa Plc, RELX Group Plc, Fiera Milano Spa, GL events, Koelnmesse GmbH, MCH Group AG, are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers? Flat fee pricing model, Commission-based pricing model, and Per Person Cost Pricing model, are the widely adopted pricing models in Exhibitions Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

