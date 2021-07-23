Exhaust System Market Worth $47.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Trucks, Buses, Ag Tractor, Construction & Mining Equipment),...

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Trucks, Buses, Ag Tractor, Construction & Mining Equipment), Aftermarket, Component, Sensor, Application, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2026," published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Exhaust System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 36.9 billion in 2021 to USD 47.9 billion by 2026.

Growing vehicle emission is leading to the stringent emission and fuel economy regulations and growing penetration of aftertreatment devices in combinations are boosting the growth of the market for automotive exhaust system.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Exhaust System Market" 320 - Tables 59 - Figures 292 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87800437

SCR segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

SCR is one of the latest emission control devices that breaks down the hydrocarbons and NOx into water and nitrogen. It uses expensive metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum combined with ceramic bricks that act as a catalyst and the injection of automotive ammonia, more commonly known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue, to achieve low emission levels. The SCR technology reduces NOx emissions by nearly 90%. Therefore, its usage in most diesel vehicles across the globe is mandated under the new emission norms. SCRs trap NOx more efficiently compared to LNTs in vehicles with large engine capacities. Hence, passenger cars and LCVs with an engine capacity of above 2.0 liters are generally equipped with SCRs as they emit more NOx than vehicles with smaller engine capacities.

The growing penetration of after-treatment devices due to stringent emission norms for reducing NOx emission is a major factor driving the demand for SCR in all vehicle segments.

The sensors segment by component is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021

The demand for components of exhaust systems significantly reduced, owing to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdowns, causing a decline in vehicle production and sales in 2020. Thus, the exhaust system (OE) market by component witnessed negative growth in 2020.

The reducing emission targets all over the world are expected to increase the use of exhaust sensors in vehicle exhaust systems to capture, monitor, and analyze the emission gasses and their quantity, driving the demand for sensors during the forecast period.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87800437

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest OE market for exhaust systems and after-treatment devices during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The growth of the Exhaust System Market in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to the increasing vehicle production and constant upgradations in emission norms, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Tenneco Inc. (US), Faurecia ( France), Eberspächer ( Germany), Friedrich Boysen GMBH & CO. KG ( Germany), and BENTELER International ( Austria) are the major companies operating in the global Exhaust System Market. These companies adopted new product development, and expansion strategies to gain traction in the Exhaust System Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicle by Substrate (Cordierite, Silicon Carbide), Regeneration Catalyst, Vehicle Type, Aftermarket, Off-highway Equipment Regeneration Process, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Catalytic Converter Market by Type (FWCC, TWCC, SCR, DOC, and LNT), Material (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Bus & Truck, Construction, and Agriculture & Mining), Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-exhaust-system-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-exhaust-system.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exhaust-system-market-worth-47-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301340081.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets