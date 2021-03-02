Exetel Launches Anti-malware And Parental Control Services, Powered By Allot NetworkSecure

Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Exetel, Australia's largest independent internet service provider, has launched zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and content control services for their residential customers, powered by Allot NetworkSecure. Exetel is the first service provider in Australia to launch security services based on Allot solutions.

Exetel will use the Allot solution to offer protection against a broad range of cyber threats including malware, phishing and ransomware, which have recently increased as cyber criminals take advantage of opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Exetel is also offering parental control services to its residential customers, all based on Allot NetworkSecure. The engagement between Exetel and Allot is based on a recurring monthly fee derived from the actual number of subscribers using the cyber security solution.

The network-based Allot cybersecurity solution launched by Exetel enables zero-touch, clientless user onboarding, eliminating the need for subscribers to download, install or update any software. As a result, Allot reports, their other telecom customers have achieved double-digit adoption rates.

Exetel Head of Residential, Glenn Ward, said:

"We are delighted to be the first Australian ISP to partner on cybersecurity with Allot, which already protects more than 20 million people around the world with this technology. The solution from Allot places Exetel at the forefront of threat protection which has become top of mind for customers given cyber attacks have become a day to day reality for Australians, particularly as more and more Australians work from home."

"An important goal for Allot is to provide our customers with the tools to give their subscribers peace of mind. It is our privilege to work with the team at Exetel to help them mitigate cyber risks and allow their subscribers to gain better control of the content they consume, using our unique mass-market network-based security solutions," said Oren Coral, Vice President Sales, APAC at Allot.

The Exetel services are powered by Allot NetworkSecure, part of the Allot Secure family of solutions, and the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category. Coupled with Allot consumer marketing services, NetworkSecure has been proven to achieve uncommonly high adoption rates.

