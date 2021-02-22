STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA (the "Company" or "Ocean Yield") has today notified Nordic Trustee, who is acting as bond trustee for the above mentioned bond issue (the "Bond Issue") that the Company exercises the call option in accordance with the bond agreement to prepay NOK 200,000,000 outstanding under the Bond Issue. Settlement will take place on 8 April 2021.

Following the prepayment, NOK 250,000,000 will be outstanding under the Bond Issue OCY04, of which Ocean Yield has repurchased NOK 23,000,000 in the market.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/exercises-option-to-prepay-nok-200m-on-bond-issue-ocy04,c3293198

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exercises-option-to-prepay-nok-200m-on-bond-issue-ocy04-301232365.html

SOURCE Ocean Yield