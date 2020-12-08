Exemplary Healthcare Organizations Honored For Excellence In Person-Centered Care

DERBY, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty healthcare organizations are being recognized this year as worldwide leaders in a growing movement to humanize healthcare. Each earned the prestigious Person-Centered Care Certification®, recognizing excellence in person-centered care.

Established by Planetree International, Person-Centered Care Certification is an international standard for quality in healthcare, delivered in a way that addresses the medical and human needs. To achieve the recognition, each organization met standards aligned with the principles of person-centered care, an approach to healthcare delivery that emphasizes compassion, partnership, access, equity and inclusion as critical elements for improving quality of care and quality of life.

"Person-Centered Care Certified organizations represent healthcare and humanity at their best," said Planetree International President Susan Frampton, Ph.D. "They have created supportive workplaces where healthcare workers thrive and have demonstrated a relentless commitment to partnering with patients and families. Even more impressive, they have remained person-centered during a global pandemic, balancing safety and risk with compassion and partnership."

To earn the Certification, sites are evaluated against 26 criteria. These criteria examine the quality of human interactions and involvement of patients and families in their care. They also evaluate the availability of choices, attention to clinical and non-clinical needs, and recognition of the role of spirituality, social connection and the physical environment in healing.

Here is a complete list of the organizations Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care this past year.

For more information on the Person-Centered Certification Program, visit http://www.planetree.org/certification.

About PlanetreeStarted by a patient in 1978, Planetree International is a not-for-profit organization that partners with healthcare organizations to create cultures of person-centered care.

