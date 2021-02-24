Exemplar Companies Launches Debt Capital Advisory Group, Continues To Expand Service Offerings

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplar Companies, PBC, an integrated tax, law, strategy, and capital professional services firm, announced that it has launched a Debt Capital Advisory Group which will be led by Katherine Brand, Managing Director...

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplar Companies, PBC, an integrated tax, law, strategy, and capital professional services firm, announced that it has launched a Debt Capital Advisory Group which will be led by Katherine Brand, Managing Director of Strategy in Boston, and Andy Szabo, Managing Director of Investment Banking in New York. The Group will focus on helping small to middle market companies design, structure, and raise debt and equity capital, with the capital stack customized to the particular needs and stage of development of each client.

"Our clients are entrepreneurs, innovators, and impact businesses that have very unique needs," said Christopher Marston, CEO of Exemplar Companies. "We understand the flexibility they need. Having expertise that guides clients through complex banking transactions is one more way we can help them expand their businesses," added Marston.

Exemplar launched the new service offering to meet the growing client demand and need for guidance through the many banking alternatives. Whether clients require growth capital or need to recapitalize, Exemplar can now help structure the right transaction with the right financial partners.

Exemplar's new Debt Capital Advisory Group is the third new service offering the firm has launched in less than a year. Exemplar recently added insurance and financial consulting services along with compliance advisory.

About Exemplar Companies

Exemplar Companies, PBC is an integrated tax, law, strategy, insurance, and capital professional services firm, which provides an entirely new way to think about professional services. Exemplar Companies provides clients with holistic knowledge services and strategic advice, while never billing by the hour. As an innovative company that is disrupting its industry, Exemplar understands the revolutionaries, game changers and impact business that it serves across ten offices nationwide. Learn more at exemplarcompanies.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Securities products and investment banking services are offered through Exemplar Capital, LLC. Exemplar Capital is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer and is a Member of FINRA and SIPC. Exemplar Capital, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Exemplar Companies, PBC.

Exemplar Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, provides advice and services to help companies with financing, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions. The capital team has experience and expertise in a wide range of industries and works with a diversified client base. We seek be to a trusted provider of capital raising services thereby enabling our clients to achieve their strategic goals. Learn more at ExemplarCompanies.com/Exemplar-Capital.

Contact: Exemplar Companies Jeff Hirka, Director of Marketing 294122@email4pr.com 901.619.8867

SOURCE Exemplar Companies