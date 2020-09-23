Exelon's 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Honor Roll Recognizes Business Partners Advancing These Core Values

As part of its continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), Exelon named 30 companies to its 2020 D&I Honor Roll, which recognizes partners in banking, insurance, IT, legal, professional services and investments for their work to...

As part of its continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), Exelon named 30 companies to its 2020 D&I Honor Roll, which recognizes partners in banking, insurance, IT, legal, professional services and investments for their work to include women and people of color in key roles on Exelon's account teams, as well as additional efforts that recognize the value of D&I. Exelon also continually improves its own diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and this year added Exelon Investments and Legal as part of the combined D&I Partnership Program, recognizing a broader scope of firms that support diversity in their day-to-day interactions with Exelon.

"Companies with a diverse workforce are stronger, more agile, and more innovative because of the variety of experiences and viewpoints people bring to the table," said Bridget Reidy, Exelon's executive vice president of Corporate Operations. "While diversity, inclusion, and equity are good for business, it is a moral imperative that we reaffirm and recommit ourselves to these values in the wake of recent events. That commitment extends to our business partners, and it's important to recognize and encourage progress while creating a forum to share best practices and learn from one another."

This year's honorees are:

Banking : CIBC, Sumitomo, Northern Trust, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, MUFG, Mizuho, Citibank, and JP Morgan

Insurance : Beecher Carlson, Marsh, and Aon

Legal : Jenner & Block, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Blank Rome, and Reed Smith

Professional Services : PricewaterhouseCoopers, Willis Towers Watson, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and Duff & Phelps

IT Services : 720 Worldwide and Accenture

Investments: Artemis Real Estate Partners, Pugh Capital Management, The Rock Creek Group, The Vistria Group, Ares Management Corporation, BlackRock, Camden Asset Management, Dodge & Cox; MacKay Shields, Oaktree Capital Management, and Thoma Bravo

Additional business partner Bank of America was recognized as "Most Improved" because of their significant efforts over the past year to increase female and minority representation on the account teams working with Exelon.

"We share Exelon's commitment to building an inclusive and diverse culture because we recognize that diverse perspectives make our company stronger and result in better outcomes," said Anju Abraham, executive director, Power & Utilities, Corporate Banking, CIBC, the partner with the most robust D&I efforts of those honored. "We're proud to be named to Exelon's Diversity & Inclusion Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive year."

Exelon was named to DiversityInc's list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and Inclusion as well as Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity. In 2017, Exelon was inducted into the Billion Dollar Roundtable Inc. (BDR), a top-level advocacy organization that promotes corporate supplier diversity excellence. Exelon spent $2.4 billion with diverse suppliers across its enterprise in 2019. Additionally, over the past five years, Exelon has donated well over $180 million to organizations with a focus on Diversity and Inclusion efforts, more than 76% of the company's charitable giving.

Exelon also recognizes that the energy industry needs experienced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workers to take our grid, and our industry, into the future and are committed to helping build this workforce through programs like our STEM education and jobs training programs. We are committed to helping build this workforce and working to ensure that under-represented groups such as people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities receive access to training and educational opportunities that will position them to reinvent and lead this business in the new era.

To learn more about Exelon's innovative workplace policies and practices, visit exeloncorp.com/careers.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) - Get Report is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with 31,500 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company's Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

