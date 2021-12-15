Exelon Receives National Recognition For Leadership And Excellence In Workforce Development Programs

Exelon Corporation was selected by the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) to receive its highest honor, the Chairman's Award, which recognizes a company for excellence in workforce development leadership.

Exelon Corporation was selected by the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) to receive its highest honor, the Chairman's Award, which recognizes a company for excellence in workforce development leadership. The organization said it selected Exelon for its notable leadership in ensuring a skilled, diverse energy workforce, improving lives through its efforts, contributing to a stronger energy industry and strengthening the communities it serves.

"One of the best ways we can help our communities thrive is by supporting economic development and doing our part to prepare the workforce of tomorrow," said Robert Matthews, vice president and Chief Diversity Officer, Exelon. "Our utility-based job training programs and STEM education programs are designed to bring more people of color and women into family-supporting careers, so that as our communities prosper, no one is left behind."

Exelon operates more than 100 different workforce development programs across its six utilities and competitive generation business. The programs target the unemployed and underemployed and equip them with valuable job skills.

Since inception, more than 34,000 people have participated in Exelon's various workforce development programs.

Of that group, 80% participated in one of Exelon's STEM-related programs and the other 20% completed one of the company's job training programs.

Through September of this year, more than 1,700 job training graduates (25 percent) of our workforce development programs have been hired at Exelon and other companies.

CEWD also presented two of Exelon's energy companies, ComEd and Delmarva Power, with its Community Partner Award. Delmarva Power was recognized for its Path to Success Program, which supports the company's mission of creating economic equity within the communities it serves, and ComEd was recognized for the strength of its community partnerships with Chicago Builds and the CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy.

To learn more about how Exelon is powering its communities through its workforce development programs, click here. To learn more about careers at Exelon, click here.

