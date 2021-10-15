Exela Technologies Expands Relationship With A Large Multinational Insurer In France

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded relationship with a large multinational insurer based in France which provides financial services, supplementary retirement fund, and pension services. This expanded relationship, which originally began in 2015, will utilize Exela's subject matter knowledge to address a backlog of pension reconciliation cases.

Due to prior established COVID-19 relief policies in France, pension contributions from employers to individuals were allowed to be delayed during the worst of the pandemic. With some restrictive policy changes now in effect, employers must resume payments and support is often needed to review gap contribution and ensure timely processing. Exela's ability to be responsive using its strong presence in France and quickly deploy subject matter experts to address a backlog of cases greatly accelerates financial recovery benefits to individuals.

Exela has a winning track record of supporting insurers as they embrace digital transformation strategies to optimize operations, process remittances, and enhance customer engagement. Exela continues to innovate and invest in technical capabilities to provide communication between a growing number of constituents in the insurance industry. This latest opportunity in France demonstrates the value Exela provides its customers through its cross-regional strategy and ability to service multinational insurers with evolving challenges and opportunities quickly.

"We look forward to working with our customers and others in this rapidly expanded capacity to support their recovery projects which have been exacerbated by the pandemic," said Vitalie Robu, President EMEA, Exela, adding, "This fits squarely within our mandate of being both mission critical to systems and countries but also doing our part to enhance liquidity within said systems through deployment of our proprietary technologies and services."

