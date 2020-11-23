Executives From Google And EBay Join GS1 US Board Of Governors

EWING, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has appointed the following executives to the GS1 US Board of Governors: Charles Schafer, Ph.D., engineering director, Google; and Yossi Zomet, vice president, product and engineering, eBay, Inc.

The new Board members will help guide the GS1 US strategy to support members' use of GS1 Standards for e-commerce, supply chain visibility and product traceability and to help meet growing consumer demand for detailed and accurate product information. They join a cross-industry Board of Governors representing companies in apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare.

"The expertise of these executives, coming from two of the world's most innovative companies in digital technology and e-commerce, will be instrumental as we continue to support our members with their digital transformation initiatives," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Charles and Yossi and leverage their perspectives on digital data, e-commerce and retail supply chains as we refine our strategy and serve the evolving needs of industry."

Charles Schafer leads engineering for Google's catalog of product data, where he has worked on a variety of projects around e-commerce data since joining Google in 2006. Dr. Schafer received a Ph.D. in computer science from Johns Hopkins University, where he was a member of the Center for Language and Speech Processing.

Yossi Zomet has end-to-end responsibility for eBay's global structured data team, including its catalog and item classification effort across product, engineering and analytics. Previously, he was vice president, product and engineering at eBay and also worked at Facebook in the company's Knowledge Graph and Ads group. Mr. Zomet began his career in Israel with an e-commerce start-up, Shopping.com, which was later acquired by eBay.

The GS1 US Board of Governors includes executives from 20 leading organizations, including: The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Google Store; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Target; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. and Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/about-gs1-us/corporate/board-of-governors .

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 USGS1 US ®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC ®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code ® (UNSPSC ®).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/executives-from-google-and-ebay-join-gs1-us-board-of-governors-301178212.html

SOURCE GS1 US