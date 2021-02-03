Executive Mosaic Announces 2021 Wash100 Award Winners; CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic, the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, has announced the recipients of the 2021 Wash100 Award to showcase and recognize the 100 esteemed executives who continue to demonstrate excellence in leadership, vision, reliability, innovation and achievement.

"This is our eighth consecutive year recognizing the outstanding achievements of the most significant GovCon and federal executives in 2020 as well as the vision and success they will continue to bring in 2021 and beyond, said Jim Garrettson , founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic.

For the eighth consecutive year, the GovCon community will celebrate the accomplishments of the elite GovCon and federal leaders across the federal marketplace to drive innovation and growth as the groundbreaking and ongoing initiatives related to policy, emerging technology and other aspects of the sector continue to heavily influence the landscape.

You can learn more about the full list of 2021 Wash100 Award recipients on ExecutiveBiz and ExecutiveGov as well as how to cast your votes to ensure your favored GovCon executives receive recognition for their accomplishments in 2020 and their upcoming success in 2021.

Following the race to the top of the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote Rankings , this year's voting season is expected to initiate more enthusiasm, anticipation and high-energy participation from the GovCon community that will result in the largest turnout of voting in the history of the Wash100 Award.

