Executive MBA Council 2020 Survey Results Reveal Compensation Increases And Expanded Responsibilities Among Graduates

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) shared results of the 2020 EMBAC Student Exit Survey which revealed that Executive MBA (EMBA) graduates received a 14.1% increase in compensation - combined, both salary and bonuses - after program completion. The average salary and bonus package at program start for students in the 2020 survey was $169,269 and by program end had rose to $193,200. Additionally, the results show that 53% of students who completed the survey received new responsibilities, continuing to show the value of investment in an EMBA program.

"Despite a year of unprecedented challenges that have impacted the global economy and workforce, the investment in an Executive MBA continues to be valuable to both students and companies," said Michael Desiderio, executive director of EMBAC. "EMBA programs enrich students with new ways of solving business problems and provide them with tools to adapt in the face of adversity. Companies recognize how important these skills are now more than ever and the increases in compensation and responsibilities given to professionals in these programs attest to that."

Investment in an EMBA program remains one of the most beneficial decisions professionals can make to advance their careers. In a rapidly changing global workforce, the need for professionals to be nimble and proficient in vital skills is at an all-time high. Program graduates credit their coursework with helping them improve leadership skills such as critical thinking, decision-making, teambuilding, understanding of new technologies and other immediately applicable proficiencies. Many graduates reported increased responsibilities thanks to these new skills, with 39% saying they received a promotion during the program.

EMBAC is the association of business schools that offer EMBA programs throughout the world, which currently includes more than 200 colleges and universities that administer 300 plus programs in more than 30 countries worldwide. The 2020 EMBAC Student Exit Survey included 2,922 graduates of primarily U.S. EMBA programs, was conducted by Percept Research, Inc. and fielded from programs between July 1, 2019, and Aug. 15, 2020.

About the Executive MBA Council

The academic association that represents the Executive MBA (EMBA) industry, the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) advances the cause of EMBA Programs by serving as a facilitator of best practice sharing and knowledge dissemination and fostering an inclusive and diverse community among high-quality programs. EMBAC plays a thought leadership role by engaging in research that offers insights, by generating or packaging relevant content of importance and interest to the membership and industry, by advocating for the industry, and by nurturing an environment of inclusion that inspires all members and stakeholders. To learn more about the Council and its members, visit https://embac.org; prospective students should visit https://executivemba.org for more information.

