Executive Leadership Council Statement On George Floyd Murder Verdict

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council has released the following statement today in response to the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial.

The brutal killing of George Floyd exemplifies the wholesale reform of criminal justice that is still needed in society.

"The brutal killing of George Floyd will stand as a glaring example of the wholesale reform of criminal justice and full inclusion that is still needed in all aspects of society. The Executive Leadership Council and our entire membership community stand in solidarity with the Floyd family, and all families whose loved ones have been senselessly killed, along with citizens around the world, in working constructively towards a more just society where everyone is treated the same regardless of their skin color."

Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO, The Executive Leadership Council

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP COUNCILThe Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

