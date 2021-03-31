Executive Leadership Council Statement Denouncing Voter Suppression

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) believes the right to vote is a fundamental tenet of our democracy.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) believes the right to vote is a fundamental tenet of our democracy. To that end, The ELC denounces any form of voter suppression and will stand against any attempt to limit the right of voters to cast their ballots or participate in the voting process.

As Black executives we know all too well the tremendous sacrifices that have been made to ensure all Americans have the right to vote. Regardless of one's political affiliation the right to vote must be protected and The ELC will utilize the collective power, agency, and influence of our membership to protect the right to vote for all Americans.

The Black vote in the last election made a decisive difference and it is critical that those jurisdictions who seek to disenfranchise that vote be stopped. To avoid what the Biden-Harris Administration is calling the "Jim Crow in the 21st Century," The ELC supports the passage of the For the People Act, or H.R. 1., the congressional bill to protect the disadvantaged and expand voting rights.

Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO, The Executive Leadership Council

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP COUNCILThe Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

