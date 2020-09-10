Executive Education Courses Go Virtual At Moore School

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Education at the Darla Moore School of Business always stands ready to help busy executives acquire new skills and see the bigger picture. That remains the case in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, there may be no better time to engage with what ExecEd has to offer.

Mark Cecchini, associate dean of ExecEd, recently wrote that as disruptive as COVID has been, there may actually be something advantageous about this situation: "Many of us are finding more time on our hands right now than we could have imagined. While business is slow, you might as well use this extra time to improve your organization."

ExecEd can help with that.

While our in-person classes are on hold, ExecEd is offering a significant portion of its Open Enrollment curriculum online in the fall semester.

And it's not too late to register. Here are some of the courses being offered:

Corporate Financial Management for the General Manager - It's important for all managers to have the tools to understand their roles in contributing to the bottom line. This two-day course helps them view their actions through a lens of profitability.

- It's important for all managers to have the tools to understand their roles in contributing to the bottom line. This two-day course helps them view their actions through a lens of profitability. Business Intelligence Primer with PowerBI and Excel - Spending too much time developing reports and too little time analyzing them? If so, this introductory course in business analytics is for you. You'll leave with a new set of tools.

- Spending too much time developing reports and too little time analyzing them? If so, this introductory course in business analytics is for you. You'll leave with a new set of tools. Shifting Toxic Workplace Cultures - Strategies and Best Practices - A toxic workplace culture can affect everything from employee engagement and achieving diversity and inclusion goals to retaining top talent. Learn to turn it around.

- A toxic workplace culture can affect everything from employee engagement and achieving diversity and inclusion goals to retaining top talent. Learn to turn it around. Managing Effectively with Analytics: A Course for Executives - Learn about the evolution of information technology, its future direction and how to execute that future during this hands-on training seminar.

Go to our Open Enrollment page for more information, including how to register for the course: https://www.mooreexeced.com/open-enrollment-programs/

The courses will be conducted via interactive software that enables participants to interact fully with faculty and each other.

About Executive Education at the Darla Moore School of BusinessExecutive Education at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina provides advanced business training for busy executives to both acquire new skills and step back and see the bigger picture. It offers a broad array of open enrollment programs, but also designs and delivers custom programs for organizations, addressing their specific needs and issues. The faculty knows business on the local, state, national and global levels. ExecEd is a business itself - one that's about solving real problems in the real world, not Ivory Tower abstraction. It provides world-class business education, right here in South Carolina. Learn more at https://www.mooreexeced.com/.

Contact: Angie Brown 803-777-5952 247184@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/executive-education-courses-go-virtual-at-moore-school-301127234.html

SOURCE Executive Education at the Darla Moore School of Business