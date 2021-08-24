WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview with Karyn Turk of Real America's Voice, political consultant and former Trump advisor Roger Stone revealed that he is exploring his options for holding the "fake news" outlets accountable for their inaccurate claims accusing him of being involved in planning the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

"Of course, all of those news organizations that tried to pin me with involvement using guilt by association will not now go back and clarify," Stone said after referencing a recent report by Reuters that cleared him of any involvement in the attacks, noting that "the exact same people who said for two years that I was a traitor, a Russian spy - none of which turned out to be true - now claim that I was involved in the illegal activities of January 6."

Stone acknowledged that as a public figure, "there is a very high bar to prove malice," but asserted that he and his lawyers believe they can demonstrate that some news outlets set aside journalistic ethics in order to attack him personally because of his politics.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE.

You can watch all Real America's Voice Programming at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android . Real America's Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclusive-roger-stone-going-on-offense-against-fake-news-smears-301361912.html

SOURCE Real America's Voice